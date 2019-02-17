Cong must play role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance for LS polls: Hemant Soren

Having sealed an alliance with the for the elections in Jharkhand, JMM working on Sunday said a grand alliance is the "call of the day" to take on the BJP in the polls and the must play the role of an elder brother in the "family".

The former asserted that the Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the have put the acrimony of a past split behind them and aligned with the and the Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) for the as well as the assembly polls in the state this year.

"Collectively, it has been decided after the meeting with ji that the Congress will contest more number of seats in the polls and the JMM will contest the lion's share of seats in the 2019 elections," he told in an interview.

Soren said the leadership of alliance partners is in constant touch with him, giving final touches to the seat-sharing formula for both the elections, and the arrangement will be formalised "very soon".

"Our alignment with the Congress along with JVM (P) and RJD in Jharkhand is based on a larger mutual goal of building a socially inclusive, pro-people and welfare-focused government which prioritises the rights and entitlements of the marginalised," the of Opposition in the said.

To ensure the country does not face further onslaught on its constitutional values, secularism, democratic principles and governance, the entire Opposition should stand united against the "fake jumla programmes" of the BJP, said Hemant Soren, son of JMM

"I do strongly believe that all regional parties will give due importance to these issues and as reiterated by all senior leaders at the rally in Kolkata, a grand alliance against the BJP is a natural call of the day," he said.

Soren said a nationwide grand alliance is shaping up and the country has seen the strength it can gather at the 'United India' rally in January.

"Across the country, the regional parties have taken an active role in shaping up (the grand alliance). Mamata Didi, Chandrababu Naidu ji, Tejashwi, Sharad Pawar ji, Deve Gowda ji have all come forward to ensure we work towards a common goal," the 43-year-old said.

Asked if the Congress being a national party should lead the grand alliance, Soren said the Congress is the oldest political organisation and its role in shaping the contemporary in the country should be respected.

"On the national scale, therefore, it is imperative that the Congress takes up the role of the elder brother, and like an elder brother, accommodates and understands everyone else in the family to ensure there is cohesion and spiritedness in this tough battle ahead," he said.

The BJP won 12 of the 14 seats in Jharkhand in the last Lok Sabha elections. The remaining two were won by the JMM. The Congress had drawn a blank in the state.

On whether is the natural choice to be the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate, Soren did not give a direct answer and said Gandhi is the Congress and has "definitely placed himself at the forefront of raising important issues against the BJP government, both in and outside Parliament".

Asked if Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, he said, "Rahul ji is soft spoken, a good listener, and does value the ideas and thoughts that others bring on the table."



The Congress president has also established his presence and popularity in the previous state assembly campaigns across the country, the JMM working president said.

Gandhi has been in Parliament for 15 years, led the recent wins of the Congress in



Chhattisgarh, and which definitely is a testament of his leadershipqualities and abilities, Soren added.

However, he asserted that 2019 polls are not about an individual but a contest of ideas and values.

Soren also slammed the BJP government's move to grant 10-per cent quota in the general category as a "jumla" and said he does not see any direct impact of the move in Jharkhand's context.

The JMM said his party will highlight to the people the failure of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

Demonetisation's impact, lack of job creation, amendments to land acquisition act, Aadhaar-based public distribution system, were among the critical issues his party will raise in the run up to the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, Soren said.

On Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics, he said she was not new to as she had earlier campaigned for and Rahul Gandhi, and people had shown their love, respect and admiration for her.

Asked if the Congress could be an effective for the opposition alliance in Jharkhand as well, he said the Opposition alliance once ready with the final seat sharing and campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha polls can definitely decide on having Priyanka Gandhi in the Jharkhand campaign.

Her presence in the campaign will definitely help galvanise Opposition workers, he said.

Soren has been holding a series of rallies -- Sangharsh Yatras -- across Jharkhand to highlight the alleged failures of the Centre and state government.

Both Lok Sabha and state polls are slated to take place this year. In the 2014 assembly election in Jharkhand, the JMM had won 19 seats in the 81-member house while the Congress bagged 6. The ruling BJP had come out victorious with 43 seats.

