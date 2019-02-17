JUST IN
5 arrested with old currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Five people were arrested with old currency notes of Rs 1,000 worth Rs 10 lakh, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car at Daulatpura check post and found 10 bundles of Rs 1,000 old currency notes in a bag.

Five people were arrested, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

They were identified as Ayub Mohammad (35), Pradhyumn Singh (37), Rajkumar Jangid (32), Bhanwar Lal Meena (24) and Gokul Meena (25).

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liablities) Act, 2017.

The Income tax department was informed about the seizure of the old currency notes for further investigation, police said.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 18:55 IST

