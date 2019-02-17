Met issues 'yellow' weather warning for HP

The meteorological department has issued the 'yellow' warning for heavy snowfall, rain, hailstorm and in from Monday onwards.

Snowfall and heavy may occur at some places in the high hills whereas hailstorm, in several places in mid, low hills and plains of the state on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the said.

The Met issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19 degrees Celsius.

