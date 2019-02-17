Title holders RSPB beat Haryana 8-0 to set up final clash against MP

Defending champions Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated 8-0 to set up a title clash with in the ninth Hockey Senior Women National Championship (Division A) here Sunday.

While RSPB beat convincingly in the first semi-final, eked out a close 2-1 win over in the other last-four game.

In the first semi-final, RSPB scored through (6th, 16'th, 38th minutes), Anupa Barla (44th, 44th), Navjot Kaur (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (48'th) and Neha (51st) to register the commanding win.

scored the first goal in the 34th minute through Pooja Rani from a a penalty corner before doubling their lead in the 47th minute through Narender Kaur.

tried hard to forge a comeback and reduced the gap with a 53rd-minute strike by H Lalruatfeli, but it was not enough for them.

