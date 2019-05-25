Thinci Deploys Full Cadence Verification Suite for AI Designs, Accelerating Project Schedule by Months

/ -- Best-in-class engines provide performance and capabilities required to achieve comprehensive verification of advanced and AI systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that has deployed the full to accelerate the design and verification of its and (AI) (SoC) designs. The provides access to new technologies and methodologies to achieve faster verification and design closure, shortening the product development schedule by months while improving speed.

"Our comprehensive and AI solutions integrate SoCs, platforms and software, which are powering the next generation of emerging compute devices," said Ke Yin, at "We selected the because it enables us to confidently verify our innovative and bring our machine learning and AI products to market months earlier with superior quality."



For more information on the Cadence Verification Suite, please visit

The complexity of Thinci's machine learning and AI designs created new verification challenges that required greater efficiencies. The Cadence Verification Suite, including the Xcelium Parallel Logic Platform, the Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform, and Protium S1 FPGA-Based Prototyping Platform helped resolve these challenges and provided Thinci with the best verification throughput and increased performance across the fast engines, reducing cycle time for tests at all phases of development - from block, to SoC, to full system. Thinci also used the suite to perform seamless multi-layer verification and smart bug hunting, reaping the benefits of unified planning and management capabilities with multi-engine coverage, and formal apps to address specific design challenges, which together enabled faster development with higher quality.

Using the Cadence Verification Suite, Thinci's engineers were able to reduce their IP and block-level regression times, while the incremental build allowed them to shorten turnaround time for the highly replicated designs needed for machine learning and AI systems. Additionally, the integrated flow offered by solutions within the Cadence Verification Suite allowed Thinci to expand its verification capabilities to hardware and software co-verification, which was needed to validate its SoCs, demonstrating readiness for

The Cadence Verification Suite is comprised of best-in-class core engines, and solutions that increase design quality across a wide variety of applications and vertical segments, providing the best verification throughput. The Cadence Verification Suite supports the Cadence System Design Enablement strategy, which enables system and companies to create complete, differentiated more efficiently.

About Thinci



Thinci is developing for the rapidly expanding Deep Learning, and Ultra-Big-Data processing markets. Thinci's next-generation based on its proprietary (GSP) architecture bring true to the broad market. With focus on and lowest-in-class latency, Thinci (chips + systems + software) are being adopted across automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Thinci is backed by $85m in funding from strategic and venture investors including Denso, Daimler, Mirai Creation Fund, GGV Capital, Magna, SG Innovate, Wavemaker Partners, and Thinci is based in El Dorado Hills, CA with offices in Campbell, CA, Hyderabad, India, and the UK.

About Cadence



Cadence enables and companies to create the innovative that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop - from chips to boards to systems - in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at

2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)