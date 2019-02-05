Those are James Gunn's films: Waititi as he says no to directing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

has ruled himself out from taking over the directing duties of " Vol 3".

The future of the third part took a hit after sacked from the project last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on

Gunn was in the middle of writing the script for the third film when he was fired from the job.

After Gunn's removal, a number of fans had called upon to take over as the He received universal acclaim for giving a new lease of life to Marvel's "Thor" series with the 2017 blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok".

is also a mostly due to his witty humour and quirky responses.

According to Indiewire, the 43-year-old New Zealander, however, is not in a mood to step into Gunn's shoes for the third part of "Guardians of the Galaxy".

"Nope. Not doing that movie," Waititi told reporters during press tour.

"I'm hanging out with (Marvel) still. Talking about new stuff, but I don't know what that might be yet. I want to do another movie," he added.

Waititi said he "didn't really" have a conversation with Marvel for "Guardians of the Galaxy".

"For me, those are James Gunn's Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone's house and saying, 'Hey, I'm your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.' It feels kind of awkward," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)