Modi behaving like dictator, BJP trampling Constitution: Cong

Accusing Narendra Modi of behaving like a dictator, Saturday said the ruling BJP was trying to create social unrest for its political gains.

Addressing party workers after unfurling the national flag at the office here on the 70th Republic day, Chavan also alleged that the BJP was trampling upon the Constitution.

He urged the party workers to unite and pull down the BJP-led government to save the Constitution.

"The government has to be brought in to safeguard the Constitution. Congress workers should get to work now to bring our party to power," he said.

"PM Modi is behaving like a dictator. The ruling party is trying to create social unrest for political gains," the former minister added.

Atrocities against Dalits, minorities have gone up, , considerably since the BJP government came to power, Chavan alleged.

The party's ' Yatra' ended on Friday after traversing 6,500 kms across the state, he said, adding, "But until the bogus and dictatorial government is not thrown out of power, the Congress will not end its agitation."



Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan, Suresh Shetty, Hussain Dalwai, were present on the occasion.

Khan said 70 years after the Independence, the country needs to fight the "battle of Independence".

"Today, the country has lost its freedom. Be it the judiciary, central investigation agencies, even the media...all are under the rule of one person today.

"There is no freedom left in the country, which the Constitution guarantees. The Constitution itself is in grave danger," he said.

The country needs to unite and fight the second battle of independence in two months now, Khan said referring to the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)