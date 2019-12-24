Those opposing CAA, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

-
ALSO READ
Read Jana Gana Mana, in full
Anti-CAA stir: HC refuses to entertain plea on telecom services' disruption
Angry young people: Voices from the India's streets in response to CAA, NRC
CAA protests: Celebs express solidarity with Jamia students on social media
CAA protests LIVE: Nothing anti-minority about Citizenship Act, says Shah
-
In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour.
Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in support of the amended citizenship law.
He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU