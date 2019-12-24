JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Cabinet nod to Rs 3,941-cr fund for NPR update, Rs 8,500 cr for Census 2021
Business Standard

Those opposing CAA, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Citizenship bill, protests, CAA, CAB, CITIZENSHIP ACT, NRC, DELHI POLICE, DELHI POLICE HEADQUARTER, northeast, assam
FILE PHOTO: Protestors gather for a concert organised by All Artists of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati (PTI Photo)

In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in support of the amended citizenship law.

He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU