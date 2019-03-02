Those who challenged India's pride are 'biting dust': Pradhan

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Petroleum said Friday those who challenged the country's pride and were "biting the dust".

Addressing an event here, the said it was a matter of great joy that Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was returning home from his nearly three-day captivity in

The minister's comments came hours before Abhinandan was handed over to by the Pakistani authorities at 9.10 pm.

"Those who challenged India's self respect, pride and were defeated and are biting the dust now. Many people raised questions and criticised (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, but now everything is being proved," he said, after inaugurating a number of in

said the impact of foreign nations on and the "warm reception" to at the (OIC) meet in were the "result" of Modi's influence in the global arena, "although he has been criticised for touring the entire world".

"Even had to boycott the OIC meet. It happened only because of Modi's influence... When our security and pride are at stake and challenge to our Army, everyone in the country gets united. We are pained at the loss of 40 lives (in the Pulwama attack).

"But, the believed in the strength of our Army, Navy and As an Indian citizen, he left it to them where and how to handle the situation. Within 15 days, the enemy was forced to bite the dust," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)