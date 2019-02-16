Thousands converge for last rites of CRPF jawans in Rajasthan

Tens of thousands of people lined the roads and many more marched with the tricolour for the final journey of the five CRPF jawans from killed in the terror attack who were cremated with full state honours in their native villages on Saturday.

Amid slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'vande mataram' and ' murdabad' by the emotional people who had gathered to pay their respects, the mortal remains of the jawans were received by their grieving family members. and state ministers and MLAs also attended the last rites.

Markets remained closed in Jaipur, Churu, Pali, Jhunjhunu and at several other places in which accounted for highest casualties in the suicide attack after

Roshitash Lamba from district, from district, from district, from district and from district were among 40 paramilitary personnel who lost their lives when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus in Awantipura of Jammu Kashmir's district on Thursday.

Coffins wrapped in tricolour were brought to the villages of four soldiers late Friday night by road. Mortal remains of Narayana Lal Gurjar were taken to on an IAF chopper Saturday.

Heartrending scenes were witnessed as Rohitash Lamba's two-month-old son was made to touch a torch before the pyre was lit in Shahpura town of district.

The body was earlier taken to his residence from station where it was kept last night. His parents, relatives and villagers broke down on seeing the coffin.

Floral wreaths were laid by CRPF officials, Union and MLAs and

A resident of Govindpura Basadi village near Shahpura, around 65 kms from Jaipur, Lamba was the only earning member of his family. He had joined the



paramilitary force in 2013 and got married in 2017.

Villagers shouted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Rohitash amar rahein' as the slain soldier was given a gun salute.

In Bharatpur's Sundarawali, Jeet Ram's father could not hold back himself after seeing the coffin. The pyre was lit by Ram's younger brother Vikram Singh, who called for revenge and a befitting reply to the terrorists.

is survived by wife and two young daughters.

In Sangod (Kota), Binol (Rajasamand), Rajakheda (Dholpur), scores of villagers joined the funeral processions of Hemraj Meena, and as they bid a tearful adieu to the slain security personnel.

