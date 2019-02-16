Thousands of people bid teary farewell to martyred jawans

Thousands of people Saturday bid a teary farewell to the two CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack as the duo were laid to rest at their native villages in with full State honours.

The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack, were flown to and airports respectively from and later taken to their villages by road.

Draped with the tricolour, the coffins containing the mortal remains were taken in flower-bedecked trucks with black flags hoisted on both sides of the vehicle.

Heartrending scenes were witnessed at in district when Sivachandran's two-year-old son, wearing an 'Army uniform', kissed the coffin containing his father's body and paid tributes to the martyr.

His pregnant wife was inconsolable when the gun salute was offered and the casket lowered in the burial pit.

Similar scenes were witnessed at village in district when Subramanian's body was interred in his agricultural fields.

His wife and bereaved family members could not come to terms with the reality of losing their loved one.

Subramanian had got married only in November 2017.

People lined up on both sides of the roads and showered flowers as a mark of respect when the vehicles carrying the coffins headed towards the martyrs' villages.

Several of those who had gathered could be seen waving the national flag out of reverence for the slain soldiers.

After the families performed the last rites, the martyrs were laid to rest amid State honours including a gun salute and the national flag wrapped around the coffins was given to the bereaved kin.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in an official release here, said he has ordered government jobs for one person each from the two CRPF soldiers' families.

Palaniswami had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families.

and Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan received the mortal remains at and airports respectively and paid floral tributes.

Later, Sitharaman and Radhakrishnan visited the villages of and respectively and paid their last respects.

O Panneerselvam and paid their last respects at

Vellamandi N Natarjan, top district and police officials, representatives of political parties were among those who paid homage.

