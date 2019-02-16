Mortal remains of Maninder consigned to flames in Gurdaspur

The mortal remains of 28-year-old Maninder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack, were consigned to flames on Saturday at his native place here with full state and military honours.

The mortal remains were brought in a coffin wrapped in the national flag at his residence in Arya Nagar at Dinanagar this morning.

The pyre was lit by Maninder's younger brother Lakhvir Singh, who is also serving the CRPF.

Maninder was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Thursday's terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

He is survived by his father Satpal Singh Attri, three sisters and brother Lakhvir.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at his home where people flocked to pay their last respects.

Mourners, carrying the national flag, raised slogans of 'Maninder Amar Rahe, Maninder Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Anti- slogans also rend the air.

Some school students carrying the tricolour were standing on the road from where the vehicle carrying the mortal remains passed.

Maninder had a degree and worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru before joining the CRPF in 2015. His father was a retired Punjab Roadways employee.

Prominent among those who attended the cremation included Punjab and local MLA and former

