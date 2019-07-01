Three boys drown in quarry pond

Three eight-year-old school boys drowned in a pond attached to a quarry at Madukkarai on the city outskirts Monday.

They had gone to take bath in the pond late in the evening, police said.

As the children did not return home, the parents went in search of them and also informed police and fire and rescue department, they said.

Fire and rescue personnel retrieved the bodies of two boys and search is on for the other, police added.

