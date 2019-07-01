Forest personnel demand tough action against those who

Condemning the attack on a woman forest official in Telangana allegedly by some people led by the brother of a ruling TRS MLA in Telangana, forest personnel in the state Monday demanded tough action against the perpetrators.

They demanded that investigation be conducted expeditiously, not only against the perpetrators but also against those behind them, official sources said.

Different associations of forest officers, including those belonging to the Indian Forest Service and state forest service, held a meeting at Aranya Bhavan, the headquarters of state forest department.

The associations submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to senior officials, they said.

In the memorandum, they demanded a thorough investigation into the "real person" behind the incident, booking those involved in attack against forest officials under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and establishing fast track courts to deal with those who break the law.

Forest personnel held demonstrations at some places in protest against the attack on the woman forest official.

Condemning the incident, state forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy said using force was not justified.

Those having grievances can approach authorities or police, he said.

"We said Chief Minister will come to every district and take decision on podu farming (traditional system of cultivation in forest areas). We all condemned yesterdays actions.

..There is a right to protest if government employees are not working. There is a right to complain to senior officials, but using force is not correct," he said.

Opposition Congress and BJP mounted attack on the TRS government over the incident.

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and state BJPs womens wing president Akula Vijaya called on Anita, the woman forest official who was attacked.

Talking to reporters, Vijaya wanted to know what the police at the spot were doing.

"Action needs to be taken against the TRS MLA for his brother's behaviour," she said.

TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the incident was unfortunate and added that the government and the party had acted swiftly.

"When there is (an issue) about whose lands they are, when everyone have their own version, officials and also public representatives need to act carefully....when we are in ruling party, we need to check," he told PTI.

KB-Asifabad district police Sunday arrested TRS MLA Koneru Konappas brother Krishna and his followers for allegedly assaulting C Anitha a woman Forest Range Officer (FRO) in Sarasala village in the district.

Anitha, along with her staff and police, had gone to the village for plantation on a land under a compensatory afforestation scheme for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, said a senior forest department official.

Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.

Officers and staff of nine districts of Warangal and Karimnagar Circle participated in plantation Monday at Sarasala where the attack took place on Sunday, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)