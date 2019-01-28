JUST IN
Three Jawa dealerships opened in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Mahindra group promoted Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, which is marketing the Jawa motorcycles, Monday opened three dealerships across the city ahead of deliveries in March.

Jawa has received good response through online bookings, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends said in a press release and added that deliveries would begin from March.

"The brand is aggressively moving ahead with its target of opening over 100 dealerships and the launch of the three new outlets in Hyderabad takes the total count to 26 new dealerships across India," he said.

Other Jawa dealerships are spread across Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Nashik and Dehradun and Chennai and the company has plans to launch 100 dealerships by next month.

