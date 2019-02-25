Three killed, 6 wounded in shooting near S.African court

Three people were killed and six wounded in a shoot-out at an apartment block near on Monday, and medics said.

"There was shooting and three persons are deceased, one of them is a Metro policeman," Thembeka Mbele, told AFP.

The other fatalities were two women who have yet to be identified. Garrith Jamieson, with Rescue Care emergency services said five of the six wounded required hospital treatment.

When the medics arrived at the scene, they saw a "bloodbath, it was apparently a mess," said Jamieson.

The shooting occurred on the first floor of a block of apartments situated near the city's

Last November an off-duty opened fire inside a divorce court in the same city, killing his estranged wife and her brother during a break in legal proceedings.

That incident occurred on the eighth floor of the regional magistrates building as the court heard a petition to annul the couple's marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)