Three killed in Assam road accident

Three persons were killed when a motorcycle collided with a four-wheeler in district of Lower Assam, a said Sunday.

According to the officer, the accident occurred on National Highway-37 in station area of the district around 9pm, killing three local people on spot.

The deceased have been identified as Chinmoy Rabha, Bikash Rabha and Themna Marak, all in their 20s, officer-in- charge (OC) Jogendra Barman said.

Their bodies have been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

