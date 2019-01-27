Oncquest Lab to add 18 more labs across India by 2020-end

Aditya Burman-promoted is looking to add 18 labs mainly in tier II cities across the country by the end of 2020, a has said.

The company currently operates 38 laboratories in the country and has 500 collection centres, and it conducts over 4,000 different tests.

Besides India, the company has collection centres in Nepal, Bangladesh, and

"We will be adding 18 more labs across by 2020-end mainly in tier II cities as we already have presence in the tier I cities," told

The cities under consideration are Vijayawada, Jammu, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Surat, Bhopal, Indore, and Coimbatore, among others, he added.

"We may also open another lab in and during this period," Gaur said.

The company is also planning to open labs in the and in future, he added.

When asked about the investment the company would be making on expansion and how it plans to fund it, Gaur said: "The investment for adding 18 labs will be around Rs 50 crore and it will be through internal accruals."



By the end of 2020, the company will also be adding 500 more collection centres, taking the total count to 1,000, he added.

The key business areas for are specialised diagnostics, routine diagnostics, hospital lab management, clinical trials and research and development.

