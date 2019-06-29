Three killed in lightning strike in Gumla

Three persons, including two women were killed when lightning struck them at different places in Gumla district, police said Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl, Akhtri Khatoon, Jaimuni Devi (20) and Arvind Pandey (17) were killed when thunderbolt hit them at Tangore Toli village, Kemet village and Siso More area of the district on Friday evening during heavy rains, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)