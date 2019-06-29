JUST IN
Business Standard

Three killed in lightning strike in Gumla

Press Trust of India  |  Gumla (Jharkhand) 

Three persons, including two women were killed when lightning struck them at different places in Gumla district, police said Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl, Akhtri Khatoon, Jaimuni Devi (20) and Arvind Pandey (17) were killed when thunderbolt hit them at Tangore Toli village, Kemet village and Siso More area of the district on Friday evening during heavy rains, the police said.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 11:15 IST

