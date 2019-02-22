Three killed, one injured in landslides in Poonch, Reasi

Three persons, including a minor, were killed and another injured when landslides hit two places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Reasi districts, officials said Friday.
A vehicle, carrying three persons in Poonch district, was hit by a landslide at Baila area on the Mandi-Fatehpur road Thursday night, they said.
One person, identified as Makho Singh, died on the spot and two others - Anjum and Deepak - were injured and admitted to a hospital by Army personnel, the officials said, adding that Anjum later succumbed and Deepak was shifted to the Government Medical College and hospital here.
A four-year-old boy, who was accompanying his parents, was buried alive under a landslide in Saar village of Reasi district and his body was later recovered, they said.
