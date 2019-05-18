Three minors raped in Rajasthan; chargesheet filed in Alwar gangrape case

Three minor girls were raped in different parts of Rajasthan, including in where the victim's family lynched one of the three accused, the police said on Saturday.

The girl, aged about 15 years, was allegedly gangraped by three minors on May 14 in Hasraura village under Sadar Police Station of where she had gone to attend a relative's marriage.

"While one of the accused managed to flee, the other two were caught by the victims' family members and thrashed the next morning... Few hours later, one of them was found dead on the roadside," SP Paris said.

"The victim's family and the deceased have lodged separate FIRs. Her mother registered an FIR against the three accused, the family members of the deceased registered a case of murder against the girl's brother and others," he added.

Deshmukh said that both the accused were detained on Friday and will be sent to juvenile home.

In a separate incident in Churu's Bhanipura area, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative.

"The girl had gone to fetch water when the 14-year old accused took her to an isolated place and committed the on Friday. He has been detained," SHO of Bhanipura Police Station Malkiyat Singh said.

In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Khurd village of Dholpur on Thursday.

"The victim was staying at her maternal grandfather's home where the accused, identified as Parvesh, 18, raped her. He was caught Saturday," SHO of Mahila Thana-Dholpur Yashpal Singh said.

Meanwhile, a chargesheet was filed Saturday against the accused in the gangrape case in a court here, of Police Chiranjee Lal said.

Five accused had allegedly gangraped a woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road on April 26. Another accused had shot a video clip of the and circulated it on

