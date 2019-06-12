22KYMCO unveils 3 products priced up to Rs 2.3 lakh

-
22KYMCO, a joint venture between 22Motors and Kwang Yang Motor Company (KYMCO), Wednesday unveiled three products which would go on sale in the country September onwards.
The iFlow electric scooter is priced at Rs 90,000 while petrol powered Like200 and X-Town 300i ABS scooters are tagged at Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh, respectively (ex showroom).
The company will roll out the models from its Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) based manufacturing plant which has an installed production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum.
"For us, India is one of our most important markets and we are very excited about entering India's thriving two-wheeler market to explore its promising market potential," KYMCO Chairman Allen Ko told reporters here.
With the country's strong policy framework that encourages e-mobility in a big way, electric awareness and consumer interest towards e-vehicles in India are witnessing a paradigm shift, he added.
"Given the encouraging e-mobility environment here, we are certain that our unified mobility solution is sure to make it big in India'. Combining KYMCO's 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors' expertise in the Indian market, 22KYMCO makes for a stronger team together," Allen Ko said.
Established last year, 22KYMCO is a joint venture between 22Motors and KYMCO.
"22KYMCO realised that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category is driving scooter consumers away," 22Motors CEO and Co-Founder Parveen Kharb said.
The company's range of offerings ensure that it has a product for every rider type on the street, he added.
The range of Maxi scooters will fill this need gap for this set of audience, Kharb said.
"Besides this, the dialogue on the electrification of vehicles in India has picked up pace like never before and electric vehicles are the future. All our actions are focused in the direction of building a strong electric mobility," he added.
Over the next three years, the organisation aims to have sales network of 300 touch points across the country.
