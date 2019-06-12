22KYMCO unveils 3 products priced up to Rs 2.3 lakh

22KYMCO, a joint venture between and (KYMCO), Wednesday unveiled three products which would go on sale in the country September onwards.

The iFlow electric scooter is priced at Rs 90,000 while petrol powered Like200 and X-Town 300i ABS scooters are tagged at Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh, respectively (ex showroom).

The company will roll out the models from its Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) based which has an installed production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum.

"For us, is one of our most important markets and we are very excited about entering India's thriving two-wheeler market to explore its promising market potential," told reporters here.

With the country's strong policy framework that encourages in a big way, electric awareness and consumer interest towards in are witnessing a paradigm shift, he added.

"Given the encouraging environment here, we are certain that our unified is sure to make it big in India'. Combining KYMCO's 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors' expertise in the Indian market, makes for a stronger team together," said.

Established last year, is a joint venture between and

" realised that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category is driving scooter consumers away," said.

The company's range of offerings ensure that it has a product for every rider type on the street, he added.

The range of scooters will fill this need gap for this set of audience, Kharb said.

"Besides this, the dialogue on the electrification of vehicles in has picked up pace like never before and electric vehicles are the future. All our actions are focused in the direction of building a strong electric mobility," he added.

Over the next three years, the organisation aims to have sales network of 300 touch points across the country.

