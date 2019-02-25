JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dogs have unique personalities shaped by owners: Study

Spike Lee 'furious' over 'Green Book' Best Picture Oscar win
Business Standard

Three persons killed as trucks rams into house

Press Trust of India  |  Jaunpur (UP) 

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a truck rammed into a house in Mundgrabadshahpur area here, police said Monday.

The speeding truck, which was on its way to Allahabad from Azamgarh, lost control and rammed into a house, killing Shahikala (40) her daughter Sandhya (12) and Rani (5) on Sunday night, Additional SP (City) Anil Kumar Pandey said.

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding three of them are stated to be serious.

The truck driver fled from the scene, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements