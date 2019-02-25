Three persons killed as trucks rams into house

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a truck rammed into a house in Mundgrabadshahpur area here, police said Monday.

The speeding truck, which was on its way to from Azamgarh, lost control and rammed into a house, killing Shahikala (40) her daughter (12) and Rani (5) on Sunday night, Additional SP (City) said.

Five others present in the house were injured and admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding three of them are stated to be serious.

The fled from the scene, the ASP added.

