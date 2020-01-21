JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill hits hiccup on EU citizens' right to residence
Business Standard

3 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone: Report

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

AFP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

Gaza rocket fire
Photo credit: @The_NewArab

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.
First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 03:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU