Three students drown in river during school picnic in Mizoram

Three school students on Tuesday drowned while swimming in a river in central Mizoram's district, a said.

The three were students of Baktawng Higher Secondary School and they drowned in river Tuirial during a school picnic, the said.

The deceased were identified as Vanlalhruaii and Lalthanzauva, both students of class 12 and Lalthanfela, a class 11 student, he said.

The bodies were brought to Baktawng village for post- mortem examination, the said, adding, the will be held on Wednesday.

