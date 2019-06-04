Three students drown in river during school picnic in Mizoram

Three school students on Tuesday drowned while swimming in a river in central Mizoram's Serchhip district, a police officer said.
The three were students of Baktawng Higher Secondary School and they drowned in river Tuirial during a school picnic, the police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Vanlalhruaii and Lalthanzauva, both students of class 12 and Lalthanfela, a class 11 student, he said.
The bodies were brought to Baktawng village for post- mortem examination, the police officer said, adding, the funeral services will be held on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU