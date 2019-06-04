JUST IN
Three students drown in river during school picnic in Mizoram

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Three school students on Tuesday drowned while swimming in a river in central Mizoram's Serchhip district, a police officer said.

The three were students of Baktawng Higher Secondary School and they drowned in river Tuirial during a school picnic, the police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Vanlalhruaii and Lalthanzauva, both students of class 12 and Lalthanfela, a class 11 student, he said.

The bodies were brought to Baktawng village for post- mortem examination, the police officer said, adding, the funeral services will be held on Wednesday.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 19:45 IST

