Anand finishes joint eighth in blitz, to face Carlsen in Norway opener

Five-time world champion settled for a joint eighth place finish in the blitz phase of the Norway tournament that had put him against reigning world champion in the first round of the classical format.

While the blitz results are in no way detrimental to normal tournament as the scores are not counted, it does affect the number of white games that a can get. after a rather forgettable performance will get four white games while the top five finishers in blitz will get five whites against four black games in the 10- round-robin tournament.

For the records the blitz tournament was won impressively by of scoring 7.5 points out of a possible nine.

Levon Aronian of finished tied second with Carlsen on six points while Azeri was fourth on five, a half point ahead of of

of tied for the sixth spot with Yu Yangyi of and the last three places were taken by Fabiano Caruana of United States, and of respectively.

Anand drew six and lost the remaining three matches.

The Classical event this year has a new flavour which is likely to be hugely welcomed by the world. The players will play with two hours each on the clock with just 10 seconds of increment coming only after move 40.

In the event of a draw, the players will take a short break and come back for the Armageddon game with same colours. To have a decisive result in each match in each round, the organisers have put 10 minutes for white and seven for black with black getting the full point in the event of another draw.

The Armageddon will also have increment of three seconds, albeit only after 60 moves are played.

For Anand, the year so far has been mixed in classical format. After starting well and ending on joint third place in the tournament, Anand finished joint fourth in and joint fifth in Classic.

Given the unpredictable nature of the tournament, five blacks might in fact be handy for Anand due to the "draw odds" rule in the Armageddon games.

The exciting format, tried for the first time in a super-event is likely to throw up some wild games in the Classical games as well.

Carlsen, starts as the favourite once again looking for his sixth tournament victory in the year. The Norwegian has so far won Tata Steel, Shamkir, Grand Chess tour, and Lindores Abbey in the current year.

In fact the blitz tournament to decide the colours was the first event of the year that Carlsen played and did not win.

Pairings round 1: (Nor) vs V Anand (Ind); Levon Aronian (Arm) vs (Rus); (Aze) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA); (Fra) vs YU Yangyi (Chn); (Chn) vs (USA).

