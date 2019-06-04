Japanese FM speaks to Jaishankar; highlights India's role as global power

Japanese spoke to newly appointed Dr S by phone and highlighted India's role and responsibility as a global power in the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the telephone call, Kono congratulated on his appointment as the and invited him to the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in November.

Kono expressed his view that toward the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the role and responsibility of as a global power is extremely huge, an official statement said.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and gave shape to a long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

claims almost all of the Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and have counter claims over the sea. China is also engaged in a dispute with over the Sea.

Senior officials of the four countries met in Bangkok, last week where they reaffirmed the commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles.

Kono told that would visit this year, and he would be in touch and cooperate with him more closely than ever.

He went on to state that he would like to coordinate the schedule to hold a "2+2" Ministerial Meeting as soon as possible which and agreed to hold.

On his part, Jaishankar said that he hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with with which India enjoys special relationship, and looks forward to meeting Kono again soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)