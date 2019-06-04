Centre fooling people over Ram temple: Swami Swaroopanand

A prominent Hindu seer Tuesday accused the Centre of fooling people over the construction of in Ayodhya, saying it has decided to build it at a place other than where deity was born.

"The Centre has filed an affidavit in the saying it will return 67 acres of acquired land around the disputed site in to the original owners.

"It has, in fact, made up its mind about building a in at a spot other than the one where the deity was actually born," told reporters here.

"All its claims about making a grand temple in is just eyewash meant to fool people," he said.

On Trinamool chiefMamata Banerjee's angry reactions to the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in West Bengal, Swaroopanand said it should not be interpreted as her opposition to Ram.

"She is not opposing Ram, she is opposing the BJP. She is doing it purely out of political reasons," the Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the seer said, "If article 370 is abolished and the Kashmiri pandits who were driven out of the state are resettled there, peace would definitely return to the state. I am optimistic and whoever does this will get our total support. We have no grudge against anyone."



The shankaracharya also alleged manipulation of EVMs as reason behind the BJP's landslide victory.

"A narrower victory would have been more convincing. This kind of sweep gives credence to doubts being raised about the EVMs. If people have lost their faith in the EVMs,why shouldn't they be replaced?" he asked.

He also favoured continuing as the

He said will have to rise to the people's enormous expectations from him as he has returned with a much bigger mandate than the last time.

"Modi means one who will stop export of cow meat, end terrorism, rein in price rise, abolish Article 370 and introduce a common civil code. If he fails to do all this the name Modi will cease to mean anything," the shankaracharya said.

He also said the growing popularity of the Sai Baba was part of a premeditated conspiracy to end religion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)