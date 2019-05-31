Shares of Berger Paints jump 10% post Q4 results

Shares of on Friday zoomed 10 per cent after the company reported an increase of 4.91 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The scrip jumped 10.04 per cent to close at Rs 330.55 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 14.18 per cent to Rs 343.

On the NSE, shares climbed 9.89 per cent to close at Rs 330.30.

on Thursday reported an increase of 4.91 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore for the fourth quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 106.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 per cent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In a separate filing, the firm told the BSE that its board in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

