Tiger attacks linesman in Madhya Pradesh

A 58-year-old man was attacked by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's district Tuesday, leaving him injured, said a forest department official, the second such incident in a week in the area.

The victim, Yashwant Bisen, a linesman with a state- run power company, is undergoing treatment, he said.

The was attacked by the tiger when he was in an agriculture field located adjoining a forest to carry out repairing work on at around 5 pm at village Paraspani,said (SDO)

Bisen was saved by his colleagues and villagers and taken to the Piparpani Health Centre, from where he was shifted to for further treatment, he said.

Kodope said Bisen was part of a team sent by the power company to repair which had got damaged during the recent thunderstorms.

Bisen, who suffered deep wounds on his hand caused by the tigers sharp teeth, said he was busy repairing power supply lines when, all of a sudden, a big cat jumped out from the bushes and attacked him.

After he raised an alarm, his colleagues and other villagers rushed to his rescue, leading the tiger to retreat into the forest, Bisen said.

On May 31, a 22-year old man, identified as Pancham Gajba, was saved by his pet dog after a tiger attacked him in the same area.

According to forest officials, the incident had occurred when Gajba and his brother were returning from a forest near Paraspani in the morning.

The tiger jumped out from the bushes and stood over Gajba, but before it could get at his throat, his dog started barking, they said.

The tiger then stepped back and for a while stood still before fleeing inside the forest, the officials had said, quoting Gajba, who suffered injuries on his hands and head.

