TikTok video of push-ups on police vehicle, inquiry ordered

An inquiry has been initiated after a video of a man doing stunts in a vehicle that had 'Delhi Police' written on it surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The 15-second video, which was uploaded on the TikTok application, shows a man coming out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups on top of the vehicle in a vacant plot, the officials said.

A confirmed that the vehicle in the video belonged to a and was found to be registered in the name of a person named J P Sharma.

The vehicle that has a beacon light mounted on the top and 'Delhi Police' written on the bonnet was hired by the police, the added.

Police said the incident appears to be old and the man seen doing the in the video was not an He has been identified as the friend of the of the vehicle.

An inquiry will be conducted by the of police (security). A show-cause notice has been issued to the and necessary legal action will be taken after the inquiry, the officer said.

Police said they were also going through the profile of the user, who uploaded the video on the application, to seek more details.

