DCW rescues 2-month-old child from traffickers

The Commission For Women Wednesday said it helped to rescue a two-month-old child who was sold multiple times.

The DCW also said it ensured the accused were arrested.

It said it had got a complaint that a two-month-old child was forcefully taken by a placement agency from a couple in West Bengal's Silliguri and brought to

Upon investigation by a DCW team, it was learnt that the child has been bought and sold five times, it said.

The DCW said an FIR was registered in the matter and the Police recovered the baby from Sonipat in The accused were arrested, it added.

The Commission suspects a big child trafficking racket was behind it.

The panel said it is seeking a report from the police about suspected role of politicians in it after the panel members were allegedly threatened.

