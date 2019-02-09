Tile holders Punjab to play RSPB in final of Sr Men's National Hockey

-
-
Defending champions Punjab Saturday defeated Punjab and Sind Bank 2-0 to set up a clash against Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the final of the ninth Senior Men's National Hockey Championship (Division A) here.
While Punjab beat Punjab and Sind Bank in the first semifinal, RSPB got the better of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) 5-4 in shoot-out in the other last four game to enter the summit-clash.
In the first semifinal, India international Akashdeep Singh (8th minute) and Dharamvir Singh (39th) scored for the winners.
The second semifinal between RSPB and PSPB went into shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 2-2 after regulation 60 minutes.
Varun Kumar (8th) and Mandeep Singh (23rd) gave PSPB a handy 2-0 lead before RSPB made a late surge and scored through Yuvraj Walmiki (45th) and Dilpreet Singh (50th) to take the match into shoot-out.
While Punjab and RSPB will lock horns in the final on Sunday, PSPB will face Punjab & Sind Bank in the third-fourth place match.
