Three labourers killed in mishap in cement factory

Three contractual labourers of an company were killed and a safety officer was critically injured in a mishap at a at Sindri, police said Friday.

of Police ( Range), Pramod Kesri told reporters that the incident happened Thursday while they were cleaning the ceilo storage tank of the Associate Cement Companies Limited (ACC) when a large chunk of raw fell on them.

The three labourers, who were taken to Asian Jalan Hospital Dhanbad, around 30 km away from Sindri, succumbed to burns during treatment late in the evening, the said.

The labourers were identified as (45), Nimai Mandal (36) and (24), and belonged to local area.

The seriously injured safety officer, K Kaushik, of the company, is under treatment at another private hospital, the said.

members of the deceased and labour unions lay siege to the plant demanding compensation, job for the kin in the company and filing murder case against the management.

The protest ended after the management agreed to give job and compensation as per rules.

Factory Inspector, said that the cement factory management informed him about the incident and "spot verification will be done Friday. Action will be initiated on the basis of spot inspection report.

