Time running short, showdown looms over border aid package

It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the passed with relative ease a USD 4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the US- border.

The bill passed along party lines Tuesday night after quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation.

New provisions added to the bill were more modest than what those lawmakers had sought, but the urgent need for the funding to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the border from turning into a debacle appeared to outweigh any lingering concerns.

The 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Republican-led Senate, which may try instead to force Democrats to send a different, and broadly bipartisan, companion measure in coming days as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week.

"The has a good bill. Our bill is much better," Pelosi, D-Calif., told her Democratic colleagues in a meeting Tuesday morning, according to a who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private session.

"We are ensuring that children have food, clothing, sanitary items, shelter and medical care. We are providing access to legal assistance. And we are protecting families because families belong together," Pelosi said in a subsequent floor speech.

The bill contains more than USD 1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by and almost USD 3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the

It seeks to mandate improved standards of care at HHS "influx shelters" that children waiting to be placed with sponsors such as family members in the US.

Both House and bills ensure funding could not be shifted to Trump's border wall and would block information on sponsors of immigrant children from being used to deport them. Trump would be denied additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds.

"The President's cruel immigration policies that tear apart families and terrorize communities demand the stringent safeguards in this bill to ensure these funds are used for humanitarian needs only not for immigration raids, not detention beds, not a border wall," said House Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

Three moderates were the only House Republicans to back the measure. The only four Democratic "no" votes came from some of the party's best-known freshmen: Reps. of New York, Ihan Omar of Minnesota, of and of

The has threatened to veto the House bill, saying it would hamstring the administration's border security efforts, and the Senate's top Republican suggested Tuesday that the House should simply accept the measure which received only a single "nay" vote during a committee vote last week.

"The idea here is to get a (presidential) signature, so I think once we can get that out of the Senate, hopefully on a vote similar to the one in the Appropriations Committee, I'm hoping that the House will conclude that's the best way to get the problem solved, which can only happen with a signature," said Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

A handful of GOP conservatives went to the to try to persuade Trump to reject the Senate bill and demand additional funding for immigration enforcement such as overtime for border agents and detention facilities run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a top GOP lawmaker who demanded anonymity to discuss a private meeting. Trump was expected to reject the advice.

House Democrats seeking the changes met late Monday with Pelosi, and lawmakers emerging from the Tuesday morning caucus meeting were generally supportive of the legislation.

plans to leave in a few days for a weeklong July 4 recess, and pressure is intense to wrap up the legislation before then.

Agencies are about to run out of money and failure to act could bring a swift political rebuke and accusations of ignoring the plight of innocent immigrant children.

Longtime GOP Rep. of said Democrats were simply "pushing partisan bills to score political points and avoiding doing the hard work of actually making law," warning them that "passing a partisan bill through this chamber won't solve the problem."



Lawmakers' sense of urgency to provide humanitarian aid was amplified by recent reports of gruesome conditions in a windowless Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, where more than 300 infants and children were being housed. Many were kept there for weeks and were caring for each other in conditions that included inadequate food, water and sanitation.

By Tuesday, most had been sent elsewhere. The incident was only an extreme example of the dire conditions reported at numerous locations where detainees have been held, and several children have died in US custody.

reported apprehending nearly 133,000 people last month including many Central American families as monthly totals have begun topping 100,000 for the first time since 2007.

Federal agencies involved in immigration have reported being overwhelmed, depleting their budgets and housing large numbers of detainees in structures meant for handfuls of people.

Changes unveiled Tuesday would require the to establish new standards for care of unaccompanied immigrant children and a plan for ensuring adequate translators to assist migrants in their dealings with The government would have to replace contractors who provide inadequate care.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)