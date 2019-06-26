Militant killed in encounter in J-K, identity being ascertained

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security forces on Wednesday killed an unidentified militant in an encounter in a forest in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

The hiding militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

"One militant was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces," he added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 11:35 IST

