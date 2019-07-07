Tinie Tempah gets married in secret wedding

Rapper Tinie Tempah has married his longtime partner Raye in a private wedding.

According to BBC, the 30-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Patrick Okogwu, exchanged vows at St Peter's RC Church in Cirencester on Thursday.

Lisa Mckie, who runs a pre-school play group near the church where the wedding took place, said she met both the bride and groom.

Mckie said the "Written in the Stars" hitmaker had asked to use the hall's facilities and when the bride arrived, things went "a bit chaotically mad".

The bystander said she knew the priest of St Peters, Father Isidore Nnamdi Obi, said there was going to be a celebrity wedding.

She said that at about 12.30 pm on Thursday they became aware of "lots of cars and security in St Peter's Road".

"Then there was a knock at the door, two guys wanting to use our facilities. Unbeknown to my colleague (one) was Tinie Tempah," Mckie said.

About the bride she said, Raye spent about "half an hour" getting her skirts ready, putting her veil on, spraying her perfume.

"Then two London double decker buses came down the road and all these most amazing people who were dressed beautifully, stepped off."



Father Isidore, who conducted the service, said he had known Tempah for several years and known about the wedding for a year.

"It wasn't a secret marriage, they just wanted to keep it as private as possible and just for their family and friends. They're very devout Catholics and really lovely down to earth people and it was a beautiful wedding," he said.

The rapper, known for guarding his private life, also announced the arrival of their baby girl in a casual Instagram post in December 2018.

