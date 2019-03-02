TISS report on Dhangar quota given to Maha AG for advice

The government Saturday handed over the of Social Sciences' report on reservation to state Kumbhakoni for advice and further action.

A chief minister's office statement said the AG would advise the government regarding its recommendation to the Centre and on the case before the Bombay high court.

The first cabinet sub-committee meeting on reservation was Saturday chaired by Chief Devendra Fadnavis who later announced many decisions for the welfare of the community.

The cabinet sub-committee, to look into the demands of the community, was constituted on Friday.

Fadnavis told reporters that, till the AG's recommendation comes in, all schemes of the Welfare Department will be made applicable to Dhangars with separate financial provisions.

He said government ashram schools will be constructed in vulnerable areas identified by TISS, dedicated hostels will be built in each region of the state for the community and a scheme for admission of tribals in renowned schools will be made applicable to Dhangar community students.

Benefits of pre and post matriculation scholarship will be given to students from the Dhangar community, he added.

The state's Ahilyabai Holkar Mahamandal would be strengthened and its scope expanded to to give skill training and self financing to Dhangar youth, the CM said, adding that 10,000 houses will be constructed for community members.

He said a scheme like the state's 'Swayam' would be launched for the community.

will be named after Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar and the formalities for this will be completed by March 5, Fadnavis said.

Saturday's meeting was attended by Revenue Chandrakant Patil, Industries Subhash Desai, Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde, Mahadev Jankar, Eknath Shinde, Welfare Minister and Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, the CMO statement said.

Dhangars, who form nine percent of the state's population, are currently included in the Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribe (VJNT) category, but they have been demanding ST status.

