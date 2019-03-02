Advani leads strong field in CCI snooker

India's top 8 ranked players, including star cueist (ONGC), will vie for top honours in the Rs 12.9 lakh prize money Open Snooker Championship which begins Monday.

Laxman Rawat (Indian Oil), Aditya Mehta (ONGC), Kamal Chawla (Railways) will also be vying for the champions' top prize of Rs two lakh, a said Saturday.

Sourav Kothari (ONGC), who had finished runner-up in the last edition, Sundeep Gulati (Delhi), (Delhi) and M Yogesh Kumar (Karnataka) are the four other top-ranked players in the fray.

Last year's champion Brajesh Damani (West Bengal), Sumit Talwar (Chandigarh), (Haryana), Akshay Kumar (UP), and (Delhi) are some of the strong contenders from outside

The local challenge will come Cricket Club of India's Nikhil Ootam, Rahul Sachdev, Hasan Badani, and

Khar Gymkhana's young, talented cueists Sparsh Pherwani, Kreishh Gurbaxani and Ishpreet Singh Chadha will also look to make an impact.

Veteran cueists - former National champion and two-time Asian snooker champion (Khar Gymkhana) and (ONGC)- would also be fighting it out.

Three women Sangeeta Hemchand (CCI), (Pune) and Varsha Sanjeev (KSBA) - will also be seen in action.

The runner-up will pocket a purse of Rs 1.30 lakh, while the two losing semi-finalists will receive Rs 75,000 each.

The losing quarter-finalists will get Rs 40,000 each.

In addition a special cash award of Rs 25,000 would be presented to the who compiles the highest break with break of 130 being the minimum qualification.

