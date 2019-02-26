Govt, oppn spar over Dhangar quota in Maha Legislative Council

The Legislative Council Tuesday witnessed uproar over reservation for the community with opposition parties alleging that the government was "playing politics" on it.

The state government, however, said Dhangars would be given quota without it affecting the reservation provided to Scheduled Tribe communities in

of Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde demanded a resolution on quota through a point of propriety but it was disallowed by Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

Following this, several opposition MLCs rushed to the Well of the House demanding that a resolution be brought to provide quota to the community.

Cornering the government on not providing reservation to Dhangars under the ST category, MLC Harisingh Rathod said the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine was fooling the community and was playing

Replying to the opposition, said the community would be given reservation without touching the existing ST quota.

"A proposal in this connection will be tabled in the after which it will be sent to the Centre," Patil said, adding that state Ashutosh Kumbhakoni was preparing this proposal.

Munde accused of not fulfilling his promise of giving quota to Dhangars and said the ruling BJP at the Centre did table any bill in Lok Sabha for this either despite being in power since 2014.

"They (BJP) did not do it (providing quota)in order to keep the issue alive for electoral gains," Munde alleged.

