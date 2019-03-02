IAF defends the country, but Modi stole its money to give it to Anil Ambani: Rahul

Saturday took a swipe at saying while the (IAF) was defending the country, stole Rs 30,000 crore from the force and put it in Anil Ambani's pocket.

He asked chowkidars (watchemen) not to get worried over the slogan "chowkidar chor hain" as the country knows that "it is meant for Modi".

Speaking at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi Ground here with leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, Gandhi reiterated that Rs 30,000 crore was "wrongfully" given to in the purchase of fighter planes.

Ulgulan is the term used for the movement of justice and independence launched by legendary tribal fighter against the British in the 19th century.

(Prajatantrik) and former minister Babulal Marandi, and state's former deputy minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal's former MLA were present at the rally.

The stuck to his rally schedule, and did not visit ailing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, neither did he speak to Prasad over the phone.

There was speculation on whether the would contact Prasad to break the logjam over seat-sharing among grand alliance partners in and Jharkhand ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Prasad has been in jail since December 2017 after his conviction in Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases that broke out in the early 1990s in united

"Vaayu Sena desh ki raksha karti hain aur hamare PM uske paise chori kar ke ko Rs 30,000 crore de dete hain (The IAF defends our country but the PM steals its money and gives Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani)," he said taking a jab at Modi, a day after returned home from captivity.

The claimed that former President (Franois Hollande) had said ' had said if deal was to be sealed then should be given the (offset) contract.'



In his no holds barred attack on Modi, the Congress president further alleged that the had waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of industrialists, but not that of farmers, students and shopkeepers.

He said if his party was voted to power, it would give minimum income guarantee to the poor by directly transferring money into their accounts.

Focusing on tribals and farmers, Rahul said the Congress party had in 2013 brought the Land Acquisition Act to protect the jal, jungle, jameen (water, forest and land) of the tribals.

"Jal, jungle and jameen are yours, and not of Ambanis or Adanis. Under the land act, until and unless 80 per cent of the farmers (land owners) say yes, the land cannot be sold, and if they say yes there will be social impact study and then land will be sold four times the market rate," he said.

He said the Congress protested vociferously when the tried to amend the act.

He said in the Congress government had returned unused land to original holders within ten days of forming the government as the land had not been used in the last five years.

The said farm loans were waived in Chhattisgarh, and within 10 days of the Congress forming the government in those states.

The Congress president, who is visiting Ranchi after nearly five years, said he joined in 2004 and had never spoke a lie.

He said the Congress had given to the country MGNREGA, White Revolution, Green Revolution and Computer Revolution.

Gandhi assured the and the JMM that the Congress would fight the polls in alliance with them. Jharkhand has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

In his speech, Marandi said his party would be part of the grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

On his "chowkidar chor hain" slogan, Gandhi made it clear that it was directed at the prime minister and not other watchmen in the country.

Gandhi said chowkidars (watchmen) come to him and complain about the slogan (chowkidar chor hain) saying they are not thieves but honest persons.

"I tell them not to get worried, the entire country knows that when we say 'chowkidar chor hain' it is clearly meant that we are talking about Prime Minister Modi," Gandhi said adding, "one chowkidar has defamed all chowkidars."



chief joined the Congress in the presence of Gandhi.

Kumar is the third in after its and

told that Gandhi went straight to the airport after the rally and he neither had any schedule to meet the nor talked to him over telephone.

