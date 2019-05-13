TMC can stop me from attending rallies, but cannot stop BJP's

Amit Shah Monday dared to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", claiming that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but won't be able to stop BJP's victory march in the state.

Addressing a rally at Canning, which comes under Joynagar constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants I am chanting here today. If you (Mamata) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."



Hitting out at the over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Shah said, "The government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. The TMC can stop me from addressing rallies, but can't stop the victory march of BJP in Bengal."



Shah's scheduled rally in Jadavpur seat was called off on Monday after the denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur.

