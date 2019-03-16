TMC files defamation case against MLA who crossed over to BJP

The Friday lodged a police complaint against four-time TMC MLA Arjun Singh, who had switched-over to the BJP, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the party.

of Trinamool youth Samrat Topadar had lodged the police complaint at the station against Singh for his comments Thursday while joining the BJP that the TMC's slogan has changed from 'Ma Mati Manush' to "money money money".

"Such statements are not only defamatory, but might also trigger unrest among the people of this state and TMC activists. We in our police complaint have urged police officials to take steps against Singh for his comments, " Topadar said.

Singh Thursday joined the BJP, giving a boost to the saffron party's prospects in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party and in the national capital.