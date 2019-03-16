JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

LS polls: Left names 25 candidates for WB, leaves 17 seats for Congress
Business Standard

TMC files defamation case against MLA who crossed over to BJP

Singh Thursday joined the BJP, giving a boost to the saffron party's prospects in the state for the Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Arjun Singh (Centre). Photo: ANI
Arjun Singh (Centre). Photo: ANI

The Trinamool Congress Friday lodged a police complaint against four-time TMC MLA Arjun Singh, who had switched-over to the BJP, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the party.

General secretary of Trinamool youth Congress Samrat Topadar had lodged the police complaint at the Titagarh Police station against Singh for his comments Thursday while joining the BJP that the TMC's slogan has changed from 'Ma Mati Manush' to "money money money".

"Such statements are not only defamatory, but might also trigger unrest among the people of this state and TMC activists. We in our police complaint have urged police officials to take steps against Singh for his comments, " Topadar said.

Singh Thursday joined the BJP, giving a boost to the saffron party's prospects in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in the national capital.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements