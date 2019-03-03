TMC forms 12-member panel for poll campaign in West Bengal

The Trinamool (TMC) has formed a 12-member committee Sunday to chart modalities on election campaign in for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party's said.

The committee would look into the applications by aspiring candidates to fight the elections and forward those to the party's supremo Mamata Banerjee, Chatterjee told newspersons here.

The 12-member committee comprises Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Suvendu Adhikari, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sashi Panja, Moloy Ghatak, Jyotipriyo Mallick, Subrata Mukherjee, and

"The committee will look into election-related publicity and screening of applications of aspiring candidates in consultation with party supremo Mamata Banerjee," Chatterjee said.

While and O'Brien are Lok Sabha MPs, the other 10 members of the committee are ministers in the state cabinet.

Out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, TMC won 34 seats, the got four and the BJP and CPI(M) won two each in the 2014

Taking on the BJP, which has emerged as the principal opposition party in the state in terms of vote share in the 2018 panchayat elections, Chatterjee said the saffron party indulges in creating divisions among people.

"In the name of Sankalp rally, they tried to go on a rampage in different parts of the state," he said, referring to clashes between the BJP workers and the police at a few places in the state on Sunday.

The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people. BJP workers clashed with the police in several places of on Sunday as the saffron party was prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

"These attempts will be dealt with strongly by the administration," Chatterjee said.

