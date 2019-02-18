TMC MP Santanu Sen claims getting death threats

MP Monday claimed that he has been receiving death threats from unknown persons for the past several days.

Sen, however, did not specify the reason for the threats.

He said that the number of calls threatening to put an end to his life has escalated in the past few weeks which prompted him to lodge a police complaint.

It may be recalled that the party's Krishnaganj MLA was shot from point blank range by unidentified assailants in full public view on February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in district.

"I have been receiving life threats from unknown numbers for the last one-and-a-half month. Initially, I had ignored those threats since I am a politician," Sen told

However, in the last few weeks, the number of such calls have increased sharply, he said.

"My family members and well-wishers suggested me to intimate the police. So I had lodged a complaint at the local police station," Sen said.

Sen is a key of the TMC in North Kolkata and its suburbs.

The TMC leadership has recently sought reports from the party's district presidents regarding the security status of and important leaders in the respective districts.

Apart from enhancing security of MLAs, the district leaders are also keen on providing additional security to key people in the organization's set up ahead of the elections.

