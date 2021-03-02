TMC's appeasement politics endangered national security: UP CM Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly pursuing appeasement politics and endangering national security by allowing illegal immigrants into the state for vote bank politics.
He promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.
Claiming that West Bengal, which had once led the nation, is now facing a lawless situation, Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Malda district's Gazole, alleged that incidents of 'Love Jihad' are happening in the state, but the TMC government has failed to stop them.
"Appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only West Bengal but also of the country. The TMC government has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state," Adityanath said.
Claiming that the raising of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, Adityanath said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC government for "playing with their religious sentiments".
"Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won't allow this to continue. 'Love Jihad' incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and 'Love Jihad'," he said.
"If the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, we will stop cow smuggling within 24 hours," he added.
Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
