TMC to organise a tea party meet for opposition leaders

The Trinamool leadership has decided to organise a tea party meet for the opposition leaders who will be attending the January 19 rally.

"After the meeting there will be a tea party for opposition leaders. We will have tea and will talk to opposition leaders," TMC supremo and Minister said Thursday.

In a show of strength ahead of the national polls, Banerjee has called for a massive rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is likely to see participation of lakhs of her supporters. Leaders of all major opposition parties have been invited to the rally to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of the city.

Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H Kumaraswamy, N Chandra Babu Naidu, former H D Devegowda, former ministers and and RJD Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin, besides dissident BJP MP are among those billed to attend the mega rally.

chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav, BSP Satish Chandra Mishra, NCP Sharad Pawar, RLD's Chaudhury Ajit Singh, ministers and Arun Shourie, Patidar Hardik Patel, and of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha would also be present on the stage alongside the TMC supremo.

Leader of the in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will also take part in the rally on behalf of Former Gegong Apang, who had recently quit BJP, would also attend the rally.

