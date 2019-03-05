TN CM flags off 500 govt buses

The government Tuesday inducted 500 new buses to the fleet of State Transport Undertakings (STU), with K Palaniswami flagging them off here.

Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for 48 projects in the Highways and Minor Ports sector to the tune of Rs 1,558 crore.

The 500 buses valued at Rs 132.87 crore, would be used in the divisions of Chennai, Salem, Villupuram and Kumbakonam, an official release here said.

To mark the rollout of the new vehicles, the chief minister flagged off seven buses here.

Various projects including 42 road works would be implemented across the state at an estimated Rs 1558.36 crore, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)