Vistara to operate 16 new flights starting March 5

Domestic full-service carrier on Tuesday announced launch of 16 new daily flights, including to two new destinations Raipur and Dibrugarh, as part of its network expansion plans.

The new services commence from Tuesday in a phased manner, Delhi-based said in a release.

The will also introduce its to Jammu from New Delhi, besides mounting additional flight to Chandigarh, Srinagar, and from

While frequencies on Delhi- and routes are being scaled to two flights per day, the Delhi- services will be operated three times per day, it said.

The services on DelhiKolkata route will be four times per day, as part of the latest route network expansion, the said.

Some of the new fights will have seasonal operations, it said.

" is pleased to announce new destinations, flights, and frequencies in response to high demand from customers and corporates alike. We continue to carefully evaluate new route and destination possibilities, and will be adding more flights as we add aircraft to the fleet over the next fiscal year," Vistara's chief strategy and commercial officer said.

He said in the recent weeks, Vistara has also increased services on DelhiBengaluru route to six times daily.

