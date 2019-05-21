TN Governor administers anti-terrorism day pledge to staff

-
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to his staff on the 28th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, as Congress workers paid tributes to the former Prime Minister across the state Tuesday.
TNCC President K S Alagiri led the party workers in remembering Gandhi and attended a slew of events to mark the day.
Purohit, camping in The Nilgiris, administered the Anti-Terrorism Day pledge to the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan at Udhagamandalam, an official said.
At Chennai, state police chief T K Rajendiran administered the pledge to police officials.
Meanwhie, Alagiri and senior party leaders, including his predecessor Su Thirunavukkarasar, paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur near here, where he was killed by a female suicide bomber of the banned LTTE this day in 1991.
Further, the party workers led by Alagiri took the anti-terrorism pledge. A medical camp was also held to mark the day.
