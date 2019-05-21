Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to his staff on the 28th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, as workers paid tributes to the former across the state Tuesday.

TNCC K S led the party workers in remembering Gandhi and attended a slew of events to mark the day.

Purohit, camping in The Nilgiris, administered the Anti-Terrorism Day pledge to the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan at Udhagamandalam, an said.

At Chennai, state T K Rajendiran administered the pledge to police officials.

Meanwhie, and senior party leaders, including his predecessor Su Thirunavukkarasar, paid homage to at his memorial in Sriperumbudur near here, where he was killed by a female suicide bomber of the banned this day in 1991.

Further, the party workers led by took the anti-terrorism pledge. A medical camp was also held to mark the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)